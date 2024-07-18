102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Longtime exec named new CEO of Allegiant Travel

Gregory Anderson has been named CEO of Allegiant Travel Co. (Allegiant)
Gregory Anderson has been named CEO of Allegiant Travel Co. (Allegiant)
More Stories
Casino porter Veronica Urbina, left, hugs Day 1 employee and fellow porter Lyceette Pagan on th ...
Mirage’s ‘Day One’ employees ready for next chapter
‘I’m really going to miss this place’: Las Vegas says goodbye to Mirage — PHOTOS, VIDEO
File - A pedestrian walking beneath a bridge as demolition continues on the Tropicana in prepar ...
Could a Chicago casino project be a template for developing Tropicana site?
A Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-J ...
Southwest bidding for Vegas route to convenient Washington airport
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2024 - 11:36 am
 

A longtime Allegiant Travel Co. executive has been named president and CEO of the company.

Gregory Anderson will succeed Maurice Gallagher who will retire from that role Sept. 1, the company announced Thursday. Gallagher will continue to serve as the company’s executive chairman of the board. Anderson also will join the board on that date.

Anderson joined Allegiant in 2010 and steadily rose through the management ranks. He has held several leadership positions during his tenure, including previously serving as chief financial officer and was instrumental in steering the company through the pandemic, one of the most financially challenging times in the history of the airline industry.

“After working closely with him for the past 15 years, I have first-hand knowledge of his phenomenal leadership skills, business acumen, industry knowledge and work ethic that make him well-prepared to take on these added responsibilities,” Gallagher said of Anderson in a statement. “He’s incredibly well-respected within the company and throughout the industry. In many ways, he’s already doing the job. It’s time to make it official. Our ability to internally grow talent such as Greg and his team is a core strength of our company.”

Prior to joining Allegiant, Anderson worked for U.S. Airways and Ernst & Young, where his primary focus was the commercial aviation sector.

“I’ve had the great fortune to be mentored over many years by one of the most respected innovators and CEOs in the airline industry, Maury Gallagher,” Anderson said in a statement. He has shown me the importance of thinking like an owner and how our team members are the foundation of our success. Each day, they bring their best to the table, turning challenges into opportunities. As CEO, I look forward to extending Allegiant’s success and serving with the same level of passion and dedication they bring to become better every day.”

It’s the second time that Gallagher has relinquished the CEO position. In 2022, John Redmond, an Allegiant board member since 2007 and a former executive with MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, was named the company’s CEO.

Redmond resigned as CEO in September 2023 and Gallagher, the airline’s founder and top shareholder, took over the position.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Discount carrier to begin flights from Vegas to Western state
recommend 2
Larger jets to allow Air Canada to expand seat capacity to Las Vegas
recommend 3
LVCVA leader receives raise, $190K bonus
recommend 4
Festival coming to downtown for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
recommend 5
This airline will fly nonstop between Las Vegas and a Mexico city
recommend 6
Southwest bidding for Vegas route to convenient Washington airport