Longtime exec named new CEO of Allegiant Travel

The new CEO has been with Allegiant since 2010, once serving as chief financial officer, and on Sept. 1 will take over as its top executive.

A longtime Allegiant Travel Co. executive has been named president and CEO of the company.

Gregory Anderson will succeed Maurice Gallagher who will retire from that role Sept. 1, the company announced Thursday. Gallagher will continue to serve as the company’s executive chairman of the board. Anderson also will join the board on that date.

Anderson joined Allegiant in 2010 and steadily rose through the management ranks. He has held several leadership positions during his tenure, including previously serving as chief financial officer and was instrumental in steering the company through the pandemic, one of the most financially challenging times in the history of the airline industry.

“After working closely with him for the past 15 years, I have first-hand knowledge of his phenomenal leadership skills, business acumen, industry knowledge and work ethic that make him well-prepared to take on these added responsibilities,” Gallagher said of Anderson in a statement. “He’s incredibly well-respected within the company and throughout the industry. In many ways, he’s already doing the job. It’s time to make it official. Our ability to internally grow talent such as Greg and his team is a core strength of our company.”

Prior to joining Allegiant, Anderson worked for U.S. Airways and Ernst & Young, where his primary focus was the commercial aviation sector.

“I’ve had the great fortune to be mentored over many years by one of the most respected innovators and CEOs in the airline industry, Maury Gallagher,” Anderson said in a statement. He has shown me the importance of thinking like an owner and how our team members are the foundation of our success. Each day, they bring their best to the table, turning challenges into opportunities. As CEO, I look forward to extending Allegiant’s success and serving with the same level of passion and dedication they bring to become better every day.”

It’s the second time that Gallagher has relinquished the CEO position. In 2022, John Redmond, an Allegiant board member since 2007 and a former executive with MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, was named the company’s CEO.

Redmond resigned as CEO in September 2023 and Gallagher, the airline’s founder and top shareholder, took over the position.

