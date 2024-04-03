Low-cost airline launches new flights from Vegas to California city

58°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2024 - 8:35 am
 

Discount carrier Avelo Airlines is adding a new nonstop flight from Las Vegas to the Los Angeles area.

The airline announced Wednesday plans for twice-weekly flights from Harry Reid International Airport to Hollywood Burbank Airport. The flights will operate on Fridays and Sundays beginning Friday, May 3, and will utilize Boeing 737 aircraft.

“We are excited to make L.A. a fourth popular destination for Las Vegas travelers,” Avelo Airlines founder, chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. “This new route offers travelers a new affordable, convenient, and reliable option for visiting Southern California. Now is the perfect time for Las Vegas-area residents to book their summer vacation or weekend getaway to L.A.’s world-famous sun-soaked beaches, shopping, dining, and entertainment.”

Houston-based Avelo has its sixth base of operations at Reid and has several twice-weekly flights from Las Vegas to Southwest and West Coast locations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

