Tourism

Low-cost airline to end flights to Reno

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2023 - 1:11 pm
 
An Allegiant Air airplane taxis to a Terminal 1 gate at Harry Reid International Airport in Las ...
An Allegiant Air airplane taxis to a Terminal 1 gate at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air will end its twice-weekly nonstop round-trip flights between Harry Reid International Airport and Reno-Tahoe International Airport in January, according to a representative of the Reno airport.

“Allegiant Air informed the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority earlier this year that they planned to cease operating their twice-weekly flight to Las Vegas from RNO,” a Reno-Tahoe International Airport spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“Their last flight will be on Jan. 7,” the statement said. “While we understand airlines’ needs to shift their routes — and would welcome Allegiant Air back if they choose — air travel at the airport remains strong overall and Northern Nevadans have several other options to fly to Las Vegas on a daily basis.”

Representatives of Allegiant did not immediately return a request for a comment.

The Las Vegas-Reno route is popular with state legislators commuting between Southern Nevada and Carson City, about 30 miles south of Reno, and with students attending UNLV and the University of Nevada, Reno.

The 75-minute flights also are convenient for Las Vegas-area skiers who want to enjoy Lake Tahoe resorts and for Reno residents attending Las Vegas special events.

Allegiant began flying between Las Vegas and Reno in February 2013, diverting from its typical method of operation of choosing to serve routes without competition.

As of December, Las Vegas market leader Southwest Airlines dominated the route with an average 10 daily round-trip flights while discount carrier Spirit Airlines offered 12 flights a week between the two cities in addition to Allegiant’s two weekly round trips.

Frontier Airlines entered the market in November 2019, but quickly abandoned it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

