Lucky couple gets Wedding Capital of the World’s 5 millionth license

A California couple received multiple uniquely Las Vegas wedding gifts for landing the 5 millionth marriage license in Clark County, also dubbed the Wedding Capital of the World.

Mayra Ramirez and Luis Pantoja take an oath when receiving their marriage license at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. The Patterson, California couple received the 5 millionth marriage license issued by the county since its inception in 1909. (Photo courtesy of Edison Graff, Las Vegas Underground)

Mayra Ramirez and Luis Pantoja share a kiss when receiving their marriage license at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. The Patterson, California couple received the 5 millionth marriage license issued by the county since its inception in 1909. (Photo courtesy of Edison Graff, Las Vegas Underground)

Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya gives a wedding package at Chapel of the Flowers to Brianna Cloy and Trevin Patton, of Antioch, California. The couple received the gift in celebration of the 5 millionth wedding license issued by the county since its inception in 1909. (Photo courtesy of Edison Graff, Las Vegas Underground)

A lucky California couple received special congratulations for their nuptials on Sunday in the form of gifts from the Wedding Capital of the World when they received the 5 millionth marriage license issued in Clark County.

The license was issued to Patterson, California residents Mayra Ramirez and Luis Pantoja, according to a news release from the county and members of the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce.

The couple’s nuptials are a part of a county-and-local-wedding-industry yearlong campaign, dubbed “Five Million Love Stories,” to promote couples who are part of the Las Vegas tradition.

“We’re so excited to be able to share this momentous occasion with Mayra and Luis, but it isn’t just this one couple, but the five million love stories of all the couples that came before and made the decision to marry in Las Vegas. It is their legacy that turned us into the Wedding Capital of the World,” Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya said in the Sunday release.

The Marriage License Bureau, a division of the clerk’s office, issued more than 77,000 marriage licenses last year and typically sees about 600 marriages on Valentine’s Day. Tuesday’s date, 02-22-2022, also promises to be a popular wedding date for the industry that annually generates an estimated $2.5 billion for the county.

Sunday’s lucky newlyweds received several gifts, including a two-night stay and spa package at Paris Las Vegas, a key to the Las Vegas Strip, an autographed metal print of the new Marriage License Bureau Mural and a specially made “official diamond five million love stories” ring from Michael E. Minden Diamond Jewelers, among other Las Vegas-based prizes, officials said.

Paying it forward

The couple also passed along a free wedding package at Chapel of the Flowers, to another couple, Brianna Cloy and Trevin Patton, of Antioch, California, according to the release.

“We are in shock,” Ramirez, 40, said in a news release. “I never win anything so this is huge, and it’s a great way to start off our life together.”

“It means good things are coming,” Pantoja, 39, added. “We wanted to keep things stress free and just us, not the big wedding — guess this is a little bigger now!”

The year of celebrations and sweepstakes through the “Five Million Love Stories” campaign includes a photo sharing contest.

Couples married in Las Vegas are invited to upload a photo to a special website or on Instagram with the #5MLoveSweeps to win a second honeymoon and vow renewal in Vegas. One couple will be selected monthly.

A special vow renewal event at Caesars Forum will be held later this year, according to the news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.