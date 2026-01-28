Luxury Strip hotel appoints new top boss

Over 8,000 flights canceled as storm freezes much of US; Las Vegas affected

A luxury hotel inside a Strip casino has named a seasoned hospitality leader as its new top executive.

Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas has appointed Kelley Moreton as general manager, bringing more than 20 years of global brand experience to one of the company’s largest U.S. properties, according to a news release.

Moreton, a New Zealand native, began her career with the brand at Four Seasons Hotel London at Canary Wharf and has since held senior leadership roles across the portfolio, including Punta Mita, Beverly Wilshire, Washington, D.C., and most recently, Four Seasons Hotel Scottsdale.

In Las Vegas, Moreton steps into the top role at a 424-room non-gaming, non-smoking luxury hotel that operates as a fully independent Four Seasons property within the Mandalay Bay campus. The hotel features its own dedicated entrance, lobby, spa, restaurants, pool, and guest elevators.

“I’ve always believed that luxury hospitality is about connection – with our guests, with each other, and with the places we serve,” Moreton said in a statement. “Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas is a rare gem, refined and thoughtfully positioned within one of the most dynamic destinations in the world. The opportunity to lead this hotel in partnership with MGM Resorts, and to be part of Las Vegas’ continued evolution into a global center of entertainment, sports, and style, is incredibly exciting.”

The property has emerged as a significant introductory touchpoint for new-to-brand travelers, with roughly half its business coming from leisure and half from group and convention guests.

All guestrooms and suites completed a full redesign in January 2024, and the hotel’s signature restaurant, Veranda, followed with its own renovation in late 2025.

The hotel currently holds one Michelin Key, a Five-Diamond award from AAA, and its spa is recognized with the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star distinction.

Moreton said she intends to build on the hotel’s reputation for highly personalized service. Her priorities include strengthening guest recognition programs, deepening the hotel’s positioning within the evolving Las Vegas luxury landscape and continuing to serve as a gateway property for travelers experiencing Four Seasons for the first time.

“In a city defined by spectacle, our experience is intentionally personal,” she said. “Guests can immerse themselves in the excitement of Las Vegas, then return to an atmosphere that feels like putting on noise-canceling headphones at the end of the night.”

Outside of work, Moreton and her husband are avid sports fans, with a particular passion for Formula One racing, along with dining, travel and exploring local culture.

