LVCVA approves sponsorships for 2 major sporting events

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaiah Mobley (15) holds the MVP trophy after winning the NBA Summe ...
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaiah Mobley (15) holds the MVP trophy after winning the NBA Summer League championship game and being pronounced MVP for the NBA Summer League at the Thomas and Mack Center on Monday, July 17, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2024 - 11:03 am
 

Two popular sports events bound to draw thousands of fans to Las Vegas will be sponsored by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The board on Tuesday unanimously approved sponsorships for the next two NBA Summer League seasons, July 12-22 this year and in July 2025, for $600,000 each year, and Wrestlemania 41 set for April 19-20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium for $5 million.

The 20th Summer League season this year, played at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, is a 75-game season played by all 30 NBA teams over 11 days. Players include rookies, some second-year players and free agents no longer on rosters attempting to return to the league.

Games are aired on ESPN and NBA TV and streamed on the NBA mobile app, giving the city an additional publicity boost.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the defending NBA Summer League champions.

LVCVA officials say the NBA Summer League is expected to draw more than 41,850 out-of-town visitors who will occupy more than 53,000 incremental room nights over the season.

Wrestlemania, operated by WWE LLC, has evolved over four decades from a made-for-TV show to stadium and arena events that draw fans for Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Wrestlemania 41 is expected to draw more than 180,000 out-of-town visitors who will occupy more than 144,000 incremental room nights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

