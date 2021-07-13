LVCVA awards $500M advertising-marketing contract to R&R Partners

After a competition that included a presentation by four finalists, the LVCVA board of directors named R&R Partners its advertising and marketing agency of record.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority marketing material presented on March 9, 2021. (LVCVA)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday appointed Las Vegas-based R&R Partners as its advertising and marketing agency of record.

The six-year life of the contract is valued at $500 million, by far the largest contract the LVCVA has.

The four-year contract with two option years was awarded after a vigorous competition among four finalists that prepared presentations on how they would present Las Vegas to the world in advertising and marketing campaigns in the future.

In a departure from previous years, the board split the advertising and marketing contract. R&R will share a piece of the contract with New York-based Grey Global Advertising, which will contract with the LVCVA as its social brand agency.

Grey, new to the Las Vegas market, received a two-year contract with two two-year options. The six-year contract with Grey is valued at a total $160 million.

“We saw a lot of good work,” LVCVA board chairman John Marz said of the daylong May 17 presentations by the four finalists that led to Tuesday’s unanimous decisions.

