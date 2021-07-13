LVCVA awards $500M advertising-marketing contract to R&R Partners
After a competition that included a presentation by four finalists, the LVCVA board of directors named R&R Partners its advertising and marketing agency of record.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday appointed Las Vegas-based R&R Partners as its advertising and marketing agency of record.
The six-year life of the contract is valued at $500 million, by far the largest contract the LVCVA has.
The four-year contract with two option years was awarded after a vigorous competition among four finalists that prepared presentations on how they would present Las Vegas to the world in advertising and marketing campaigns in the future.
In a departure from previous years, the board split the advertising and marketing contract. R&R will share a piece of the contract with New York-based Grey Global Advertising, which will contract with the LVCVA as its social brand agency.
Grey, new to the Las Vegas market, received a two-year contract with two two-year options. The six-year contract with Grey is valued at a total $160 million.
“We saw a lot of good work,” LVCVA board chairman John Marz said of the daylong May 17 presentations by the four finalists that led to Tuesday’s unanimous decisions.
