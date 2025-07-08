Leader of LVCVA set to receive 9 percent pay raise

Steve Hill, president and chief executive officer of the LVCVA, will receive a salary increase of $44,550 to bring his base compensation up to $539,550 per year.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill, seen here during a public meeting of the LVCVA board of directors at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday on Jan. 14, 2025, will receive a 9 percent salary increase and is eligible for a bonus of up to $247,500 this year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board unanimously voted to increase the annual salary and bonus potential for the tourism organization’s top executive Tuesday.

Steve Hill, president and chief executive officer of the LVCVA, will receive a 9 percent pay raise and is eligible for a 50 percent bonus after the board’s approval. The salary increase of $44,550 brings Hill’s base compensation up to $539,550 per year. Hill can also receive a bonus of up to $247,500.

The LVCVA board acted on the recommendation of the compensation committee, which advised the agency last month to increase the CEO/president’s pay based on performance.

Among the factors cited in the recommendation were Hill’s leadership in marketing the city globally, cementing the city’s role as a sports destination, spearheading the LVCVA’s $600 million renovation project on time and on budget, and improving local transportation initiatives, such as the Las Vegas Monorail and the underground Vegas Loop system.

“Thank you for your service. Thank you for your leadership. And thank you for leading the team that is driving and promoting our destination,” board Vice Chair Brian Gullbrants said.

Hill has been president and CEO of the LVCVA since 2018.

“I often say I have the best job in Nevada and the easiest product to sell,” Hill told the board Tuesday, repeating an oft-quoted line used by the executive.

The board also approved a salary increase for the LVCVA’s general counsel, Caroline Bateman. The board voted in favor of a 20 percent bonus for Bateman ($50,000) and a 6 percent salary increase to $265,000 a year.

The LVCVA is unique in that it is one of the only agencies that oversees destination marketing with managing a major convention center. In many other cities, those roles are separate.

The tourism agency is funded by a tax on hotel rooms.

Hill also serves as chair of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, which is responsible for the proposed Major League Baseball stadium that is slated to be built at the site of the former Tropicana hotel-casino on the Strip.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the stadium took place last month despite the absence of a tangible funding source for the project. The stadium is expected to open in time for the start of the 2028 MLB regular season.

