LVCVA board awards president and CEO Hill 4% pay increase

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2021 - 3:24 pm
 
In this March 6, 2019, file photo, Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority pres ...
In this March 6, 2019, file photo, Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO, speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill will receive a 4 percent pay raise in the 2022 fiscal year.

The LVCVA board of directors unanimously voted Tuesday to give Hill a raise increasing his annual salary by $15,292 to $397,590.

The increase would become effective when all LVCVA employees return from a four-day workweek to a five-day workweek, expected to occur in September.

The chairwoman of the LVCVA’s compensation committee, Marilyn Spiegel, also said the committee would meet later in the year to consider possible bonus pay for Hill and other top executives.

Hill did not receive a raise last year when the coronavirus pandemic shut down resorts and effectively stopped all convention and trade show events nationwide.

The board also approved a 3.5 percent pay increase for legal counsel Caroline Bateman. The increase will raise her pay from $198,765 to $205,722 a year.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

