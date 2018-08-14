LVCVA board discusses retirement plan for CEO Ralenkotter — LIVESTREAM

Tuesday’s Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board meeting and an LVCVA compensation committee meeting will be livestreamed by the Review-Journal.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority President Rossi Ralenkotter during a board meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority member Bill Noonan listens to a speaker at a board of directors meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. (Rachel Aston/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Tuesday’s Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board meeting and an LVCVA compensation committee meeting will have several items related to CEO Rossi Ralenkotter’s retirement plan, which will be reviewed by the committee and board.

The committee meeting will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the board meeting at 9.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @JGermanRJ and @RickVelotta on Twitter.