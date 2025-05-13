LVCVA board gets 1st look at $460M budget, expects dip in tax revenue

The board of directors is anticipating a dip in hotel room tax revenue and plans to increase how much it will spend in advertising to attract domestic travelers.

Tourists walk along the Strip, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors got its first detailed look Tuesday at its proposed $460 million fiscal year 2026 budget that will include an expected 5 percent decline in room tax revenue and marketing and advertising expenditures of $168 million.

The spending plan will be the subject of a public hearing and final vote May 20.

President and CEO Steve Hill and LVCVA Chief Financial Officer Jim McIntosh outlined the plan in a 30-minute presentation to the board.

The LVCVA plans to roll out a new marketing plan in the next fiscal year and Hill said most of the advertising will be focused on attracting domestic travelers to the destination.

Although the LVCVA is anticipating getting $346 million in room tax and gaming fees, Hill said there are no plans to dip into the organization’s contingency accounts.

The $32 million special events budget includes $6.5 million dedicated to November’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, $4 million for the naming rights on Las Vegas Ballpark and $3 million each for the National Finals Rodeo and the College Football Championship game in 2027.

