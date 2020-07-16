LVCVA board likes Hill’s performance, but won’t give him a raise

With COVID-19 showing its teeth and board members deciding against raises and bonuses for the foreseeable future, President and CEO Steve Hill takes a 10% pay cut.

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, speaks at Preview Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority won’t give President and CEO Steve Hill a raise this year, but board members said they’ll revisit that consideration if finances improve after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Acting Tuesday on a recommendation from the LVCVA’s Compensation Committee, board members said they were happy with Hill’s work, but the group already had agreed to defer all raises and bonuses at the executive level until further notice.

Hill, who received a 5 percent salary increase and a $150,000 bonus last year, voluntarily cut his own salary by 10 percent when the pandemic set in. That leaves him at around $359,000 — substantially less than those with similar jobs in other markets and even lower than the $375,000 base salary he began with when he joined the LVCVA as chief operating officer in 2018.

In a self-evaluation, Hill said he had a role in securing hosting the National Football League Draft in 2022 and the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl game in January.

Earlier in the meeting, the board approved spending $1.175 million for a hosting fee that will help market the NFL’s all-star game when it is played at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 31.

He said he has kept the Las Vegas Convention District expansion with its $980.3 million West Hall project on time and on budget as well as the $52.5 million Boring Company underground people-mover project.

The West Hall is 88 percent complete through June and workers have put in more than 3 million man hours on the project. On average, there are 960 workers on the site each day.

On the people-mover project, which will be completed by late September allowing for safety testing through December, the tunnel walls on one side have been painted between the first two stations. Concrete pours are scheduled for the underground Station 2 of what is being called the Convention Center Loop.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.