LVCVA board OKs $455K retirement plan for CEO Ralenkotter

Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority President Rossi Ralenkotter during a board meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority member Bill Noonan listens to a speaker at a board of directors meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. (Rachel Aston/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board voted Tuesday to give CEO Rossi Ralenkotter a retirement deal totalling more than $455,000.

The deal includes a $53,000 separation agreement, a $132,000 performance bonus and a $270,000 post-retirement consulting agreement. The bonus is less than the $208,000 Ralenkotter received last year.

The financial package is in addition to state pension benefits worth at least $350,000 per year that Ralenkotter will receive when he steps down on Aug. 31. Ralenkotter, 71, does not have an employment contract, and the board has no legal obligation to pay him a retirement settlement or bonus.

Board members also voted to approve President and COO Steve Hill as Ralenkotter’s successor.

The 13 to 1 votes for Ralenkotter’s financial package Tuesday came as Las Vegas police are investigating the publicly funded convention authority over the mishandling of $90,000 in Southwest Airlines gift cards the agency purchased during Ralenkotter’s tenure at the helm. Ralenkotter used nearly $17,000 in cards on personal travel for himself and his family.

Police took the unusual step of providing County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, who chairs the board, with a letter last Wednesday stating they did not have enough evidence to charge Ralenkotter “at this time.”

But the investigation is continuing. Detectives involved in the investigation attended the board meeting Tuesday.

The lone vote against Ralenkotter’s separation agreement and consulting contract was North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, who did vote for Ralenkotter’s bonus. Lee had urged Ralenkotter to leave without a deal because of concerns about the police investigation and Review-Journal stories about excessive spending at the publicly funded agency.

Lee also was the only vote against Hill.

At least two board members, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Las Vegas Councilman Michele Fiore, said they would vote against Ralenkotter’s deal because they didn’t want him to leave.

“I don’t accept your resignation and I don’t accept the package that’s been offered to you,” Goodman said.

Added Fiore, “I don’t want to let him go today.”

Both both elected officials ended up voting in favor of the financial deal after Ralenkotter said he was ready to move on and retire.

The board’s attorneys this week added another $90,000 to the 18-month consulting contract amid the criminal investigation.

Ralenkotter also would receive reimbursement for travel expenses and any pre-approved entertainment costs he incurs as a consultant, according to the contract.

Under the contract, Ralenkotter can continue serving on public committees related to tourism and work with the agency to develop its worldwide marketing plan. He also can consult with agency staff on all aspects of the convention authority’s strategic agenda.

Ralenkotter spent 25 minutes recounting his accomplishments of the past year before the compensation committee approved his bonus.

He cited his leadership, corporate governance and communication, innovation and continuous improvement of visitation, customer satisfaction and confidence, advocacy, facility infrastructure development and his financial management.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

