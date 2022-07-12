LVCVA board rewards CEO Hill with $40.6K raise, $203.5K bonus

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors rewarded executives for their efforts to rebound from the COVID-19 tourism downturn.

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill speaks while joined by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Governor Steve Sisolak, President & CEO at Nevada Resort Association Virginia Valentine and County Commissioner Jim Gibson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday rewarded its president and CEO, Steve Hill with a $40,602-a-year raise and a one-time $203,458 bonus for the work he did bringing the city’s tourism economy back from COVID-19 doldrums.

The 10 percent pay increase brings Hill’s annual salary to $447,608 a year, still below the average of many of his national contemporaries. The bonus was 50 percent of his salary.

The 50 percent bonus level was a one-time boost beyond the LVCVA compensation committee’s earlier policy of a maximum 40 percent bonus. A modification to increase bonuses by 125 percent of previous policy was authorized with a unanimous board vote Tuesday.

Board members said the raise and bonus were based on Hill’s efforts to guide the tourism rebound for Southern Nevada. The visitation rebound helped generate record room tax revenue in 2021-22 with $294 million deposited into the LVCVA’s general fund, beating the previous high of $286 million in 2019.

Other executives and LVCVA employees also are expected to receive raises and bonues.

Legal counsel Caroline Bateman received a 7 percent salary increase to $219,572 with a 25 percent bonus of $51,302.

Hill is expected to evaluate other top-level executives in the next few weeks. The LVCVA’s compensation committee has recommended salary ranges of $259,000 to $363,000 and a bonus of between 0 and 37.5 percent for the chief marketing officer and the chief sales officer; salary ranges of $187,000 to $262,000 and a bonus of between 0 and 25 percent for the chief financial officer and chief operating officer; and salary ranges of $159,000 to $223,000 and a bonus of between 0 and 25 percent for the senior vice president of communications.

The LVCVA’s front-line workers, 240 union employees, received a 4 percent pay increase and a lump-sum bonus of $2,250 per worker on July 1.

A contract modification with the Service Employees International Union Local 1107 approved in June is costing $19.3 million including additional retirement and Medicare benefits expenses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

