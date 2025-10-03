LVCVA calls ‘5-day sale’ with Las Vegas resorts huge success

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says the five-day “Fabulous” sale it coordinated with resorts generated an exponential increase in website visitors.

People pass new displays aimed at promoting tourism at the rideshare area at Terminal 1 Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Harry Reid International Airport, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New displays aimed at promoting tourism are seen throughout the rideshare area at Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New displays aimed at promoting tourism are seen throughout the rideshare area at Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says the “Fabulous Five-Day Sale” it coordinated with Las Vegas resorts last week was a huge success, with customer engagement exponentially exceeding normal visits.

Representatives of the destination marketing organization said they’re still assessing how many visitors to the VisitLasVegas.com website reserved rooms, restaurant and experiences, but the expanded numbers of visitors bodes well.

“We are thrilled with the success of ‘The Fabulous Five-Day Sale.’” said LVCVA Chief Marketing Officer Kate Wik in an email. “Travelers didn’t just visit the page, they stayed and engaged, underscoring both the strong demand for deals and the unmatched allure of Las Vegas.”

Wik said the goal of the campaign was twofold: to highlight the value that “has always existed here” and to generate immediate leads for the city’s resort and attraction partners.

“Our destination partners reaffirmed that commitment through the quality and depth of their offers, and together we achieved both objectives,” she said.

LVCVA representatives said the statistical metrics recorded during the sale affirmed its success.

Specifically, the organization said:

— Website traffic on VisitLasVegas.com was nearly four times higher than the normal weekly average.

— Website referrals from the site’s sales page to resort booking engines were almost 120 times higher than an average week in 2025.

— Time spent on VisitLasVegas.com was nearly five times higher compared to traffic in the weeks before the sale.

— There were more than 160 exclusive citywide offers.

— The campaign drove more than 7.5 times more booking interest than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined, which are two of the biggest online shopping days of the year.

— Beyond web traffic, the social conversation mirrored the momentum with a six-point increase in positive travel sentiment for Las Vegas compared to its 2025 average.

Among some of the deals offered by some resorts were the elimination of resort and self-parking fees, a major criticism leveled against the destination by would-be visitors.

Ultimately, the LVCVA will work with property partners in the upcoming weeks to understand the impact of the sale on their business. They own the conversion; they own the customer. “We’ll take feedback and insight from them on any potential future effort,” a representative said.

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill said before the sale began that he said future efforts at citywide sales could occur again if the results were good for the initial effort.

Last week’s sale was the first time the resort community presented a coordinated sales campaign. The sale was built around a “Fabulous Las Vegas” theme that began with a 60-second television advertisement that first aired during the opening game of the National Football League season between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

The campaign was extended with special features Friday nights at the ride-hailing area at Harry Reid International Airport. Live entertainment, DJs, photo-op areas, special lighting and showgirl appearances in the ride-hailing pickup zone was designed to get visitors in the mood for their weekend Las Vegas travels.

Allegiant Stadium also lit up a previously dark player entry tunnel to remind everybody they were in Las Vegas.

Tourism industry experts have said a brand-enhancing campaign like the one developed by the LVCVA was long overdue.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.