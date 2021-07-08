LVCVA compensation committee to consider raise, bonus for CEO Hill

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill, who didn’t get a raise or bonus last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be considered for more compensation Tuesday.

Steve Hill, CEO and president of Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, speaks on the announcement of a rugby match between the United States and Ireland national rugby teams, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Brian Yost, LVCVA chief operating officer, left, looks on while Steve Hill, LVCVA president and CEO, speaks during a 2019 news conference in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s five-member compensation committee will meet Thursday to consider recommending a raise and bonus for LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill.

A final decision on whether Hill will get a raise isn’t expected until Tuesday when the full LVCVA board meets.

Hill, whose total pay and benefits package in 2019 was calculated at $622,059, including $382,298 in annual pay, on the Transparent Nevada website, received no raise or bonus in 2020.

The compensation package has been considered low by industry standards because Hill is responsible for overseeing the city’s tourism strategy as well as managing the Las Vegas Convention Center. In most markets, those responsibilities are separate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.