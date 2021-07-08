105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Tourism

LVCVA compensation committee to consider raise, bonus for CEO Hill

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2021 - 11:09 am
 
Steve Hill, CEO and president of Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, speaks on the ann ...
Steve Hill, CEO and president of Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, speaks on the announcement of a rugby match between the United States and Ireland national rugby teams, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Brian Yost, LVCVA chief operating officer, left, looks on while Steve Hill, LVCVA president and ...
Brian Yost, LVCVA chief operating officer, left, looks on while Steve Hill, LVCVA president and CEO, speaks during a 2019 news conference in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s five-member compensation committee will meet Thursday to consider recommending a raise and bonus for LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill.

A final decision on whether Hill will get a raise isn’t expected until Tuesday when the full LVCVA board meets.

Hill, whose total pay and benefits package in 2019 was calculated at $622,059, including $382,298 in annual pay, on the Transparent Nevada website, received no raise or bonus in 2020.

The compensation package has been considered low by industry standards because Hill is responsible for overseeing the city’s tourism strategy as well as managing the Las Vegas Convention Center. In most markets, those responsibilities are separate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas magazine publisher/media veteran Blue Ash dies
Las Vegas magazine publisher/media veteran Blue Ash dies
2
$481K slots jackpot rolls into place at Strip casino
$481K slots jackpot rolls into place at Strip casino
3
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
4
Allegiant Stadium walks into 1st big traffic test at concert
Allegiant Stadium walks into 1st big traffic test at concert
5
Victim killed at Henderson 7-Eleven remembered as kind and funny
Victim killed at Henderson 7-Eleven remembered as kind and funny
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Brightline buys land for high-speed rail terminal
By / RJ

Brightline West now owns a 110-acre parcel of land on south Las Vegas Boulevard set to be home to the Southern Nevada terminal station for the planned high-speed rail line to Southern California, the company announced Tuesday.