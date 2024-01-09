43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

LVCVA creates executive position to oversee strategy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2024 - 11:11 am
 
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority outgoing chief financial officer Ed Finger speaks d ...
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority outgoing chief financial officer Ed Finger speaks during an LVCVA meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Ed Finger, chief financial officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, will take the newly established C-level position of chief strategy officer after the LVCVA board unanimously approved the new addition to the executive team.

The new position will oversee transportation, people and culture, and risk management functions.

The new executive will be paid between $199,000 and $279,000 a year.

Finger will take over the new position as soon as a new CFO is hired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
1
Man faces attempted murder charge after viral video of judge attack
Man faces attempted murder charge after viral video of judge attack
2
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
3
CARTOONS: This sums up Trump’s legal strategy
CARTOONS: This sums up Trump’s legal strategy
4
Mother, 2 children killed in Henderson DUI crash
Mother, 2 children killed in Henderson DUI crash
5
‘It’s a bit overwhelming’: ‘Huggy Bear’ remembers David Soul
‘It’s a bit overwhelming’: ‘Huggy Bear’ remembers David Soul
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Judge grants bail for suspect in Tupac Shakur slaying
Judge grants bail for suspect in Tupac Shakur slaying
Rosen introduces bill to curb price gouging in housing market
Rosen introduces bill to curb price gouging in housing market
Judges skeptic of Trump’s claims of immunity from prosecution
Judges skeptic of Trump’s claims of immunity from prosecution
Why this Las Vegas golfer is approaching 2024 like an ostrich
Why this Las Vegas golfer is approaching 2024 like an ostrich
Suspect in homeless killings wanted to ‘protect my family’
Suspect in homeless killings wanted to ‘protect my family’
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building gets permanent name
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building gets permanent name