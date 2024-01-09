LVCVA creates executive position to oversee strategy

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority appointed one of its C-level executives to fill the newly created position.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority outgoing chief financial officer Ed Finger speaks during an LVCVA meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Ed Finger, chief financial officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, will take the newly established C-level position of chief strategy officer after the LVCVA board unanimously approved the new addition to the executive team.

The new position will oversee transportation, people and culture, and risk management functions.

The new executive will be paid between $199,000 and $279,000 a year.

Finger will take over the new position as soon as a new CFO is hired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

