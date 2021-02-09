LVCVA easements to enable link to Resorts World, charging station

A pair of easement agreements approved by the board will enable The Boring Co. tunnel between Resorts World Las Vegas and the Convention Center and a charging station.

In this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo, one of the underground people mover stations is seen under construction just north east the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

This Dec. 9, 2020, file photo shows the side of the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

This Jan. 8, 2021, file photo shows an aerial photo of Resorts World Las Vegas under construction on the former site of the Stardust hotel casino. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday approved a pair of easement agreements that will solidify construction of a tunnel linking the Resorts World Las Vegas resort with the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The board also authorized easement access to NV Energy to install a transformer for a charging station for the Tesla vehicles that will be used in The Boring Co.’s Convention Center Loop underground people-mover system.

The easement approvals won’t cost the LVCVA anything.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

