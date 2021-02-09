LVCVA easements to enable link to Resorts World, charging station
A pair of easement agreements approved by the board will enable The Boring Co. tunnel between Resorts World Las Vegas and the Convention Center and a charging station.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday approved a pair of easement agreements that will solidify construction of a tunnel linking the Resorts World Las Vegas resort with the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The board also authorized easement access to NV Energy to install a transformer for a charging station for the Tesla vehicles that will be used in The Boring Co.’s Convention Center Loop underground people-mover system.
The easement approvals won’t cost the LVCVA anything.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Full board
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors will soon be at full strength with the appointment of a new representative from Mesquite.
Mesquite Councilman Brian Wursten next month will become the 14th member of the board, replacing Councilman George Rapson.
Wursten was scheduled to take the office Tuesday, but could not attend the meeting.
The LVCVA board is composed of eight elected representatives from Clark County and the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Mesquite and Boulder City and six representatives from private industry from local resorts and tourism entities.