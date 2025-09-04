LVCVA launching campaign to bring back visitors

The new “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” campaign draws inspiration from the famous Las Vegas Boulevard sign and will include activations, experiences and special offers.

Tourists wait in temperatures topping 100 degrees to take a photo in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority launches its bid to convince the public that visiting the city remains a value proposition with a television advertisement to air during Thursday’s National Football League season-opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The new “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” campaign draws inspiration from the famous sign on Las Vegas Boulevard and will include activations, experiences, special offers and partnerships that will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

The LVCVA is battling the perception that the city has lost its luster as a value proposition, based on seven consecutive months of declining visitation statistics. The most recent visitation report for July, issued Friday, showed a 12 percent decline compared with July 2024.

“‘Fabulous’ isn’t just a word on a sign — it’s our DNA, our identity and our brand promise,” Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA, said in a release issued Thursday.

“Las Vegas was built on hospitality and this campaign is our renewed promise that as our city grows, our foundation remains unchanged: We are committed to providing fabulous experiences for every visitor, at every price point,” he said.

The LVCVA is collaborating on the campaign with its contracted agency of record, R&R Partners, which developed the award-winning “What happens here, stays here” campaign in 2003.

“Just as we did over two decades ago with the ‘What happens here, stays here’ campaign, we’ve learned from extensive research and most importantly, we’ve listened to the wants and needs of our visitors,” Michon Martin, CEO of R&R Partners, said in a release.

“At a time when all of us need a break, ‘Welcome to Fabulous’ is a reminder of how Las Vegas makes you feel, no matter how you choose to experience it. As we enter our next era, our legendary sign is the world’s greatest invitation to escape and come find your own personal fabulous.”

The campaign kicks off Thursday night with other activations planned Sept. 12 and 15.

In addition to the television ad during the football broadcast, the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign will light up in Vegas purple for 24 hours. From 6:30-7:30 p.m., resorts and landmarks will turn purple, and marquees and digital billboards throughout Las Vegas will collectively feature the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” message. The coordinated display will be visible at resort properties along the Strip, Viva Vision at Fremont Street Experience and various off-Strip locations across the destination.

TV ad

The 60-second TV ad will feature an office worker wishing for a break from the usual day-to-day doldrums. She hears a siren song from Las Vegas, enticing her to break free from the monotony and enter a world of fabulousness. Surrounded by the neon and lights that provided inspiration for the campaign, she encounters iconic locations that have made Las Vegas famous, including Circus Circus, Fremont Street Experience, The Orleans, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and others.

The campaign will continue Sept. 12 with “fabulous pickups” at Harry Reid International Airport’s Terminal 1 rideshare pickup zone. The area will feature colorful lighting, plush seating, music and a neon selfie wall that will help visitors start their vacation off right. During special occasions, the zone will host live performances, DJs and other entertainment.

Terminal 1 will also be home to fabulous photo moments where visitors can share being in Las Vegas on social media from the moment they arrive.

Starting Sept. 15, Las Vegas images will be projected coast to coast.

New York, LA billboards

Times Square will debut a three-dimensional anamorphic billboard showcasing renowned Las Vegas imagery creating the illusion of breaking through the confines of the screen. On Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, a larger-than-life billboard will blink from “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” to “Come to Fabulous Las Vegas.”

Also on Sept. 15, debuting at Allegiant Stadium during the Las Vegas Raiders’ first home game the “Fabulous Tunnel Walk” will transform a standard hallway into a showstopping Las Vegas moment. As players make their way into the stadium, they’ll showcase their game day style against a high-energy backdrop that fuses the spirit of Las Vegas with the pride of the Raiders.

The centerpiece of the entire campaign is the welcome sign that, since 1959, has served as a beacon to more than 1.5 billion visitors.

“For 65 years, the welcome sign has symbolized our city’s commitment to providing a fabulous experience, and this campaign reaffirms that legacy,” Kate Wik, chief marketing officer of the LVCVA, said in a release.

“Inspired by the glow of the neon lights, this campaign will shine across the U.S., from broadcast TV to immersive in-market experiences, capturing the unmatched energy and brilliance of Las Vegas,” she said.

Theme song

The campaign will also have a theme song available to fans to use as a backdrop for social media posts. Grammy Award-winning singer Eryn Allen Kane and Grammy Award-nominated producer and songwriter Dave Sitek have made “Welcome to Fabulous” available for download.

LVCVA officials have hinted at the coming marketing campaign for weeks and LVCVA-paid social media influencers have been buzzing about what the campaign would look like.

Some of those influencers have said they hope the campaign would include some meaningful pricing incentives, such as the elimination of resort fees and parking charges to back up the hype of marketing message.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.