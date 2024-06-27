LVCVA leader could get $190K bonus

A committee of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has recommended Steve Hill receive a raise and bonus for his work in the 2024 fiscal year.

LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill delivers a presentation during the monthly meeting of the LVCVA Board of Directors Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority may receive a $19,300 pay increase to his annual salary and a 40 percent bonus for the work he did in the 2024 fiscal year.

The six-member compensation committee of the tourism authority made the recommendation Thursday after an hour and a half meeting during which Steve Hill outlined his accomplishments during the 2023-2024 fiscal year and six goals for the next year.

If approved by the full LVCVA board on July 9, Hill will receive a roughly 4 percent raise, from about $475,700 to $495,000 a year and a bonus of about $190,280.

“It’s a phenomenal performance. It’s really impressive,” Chair Brian Gullbrants said. “As we say at the place I work, there’s only one downside to a phenomenal, exceptional year: how the heck do you meet or beat your previous performance? Every team has to rise to that challenge and I don’t doubt under your leadership that you will.”

Last year, the LVCVA approved a 7.5 percent raise and a 40 percent bonus for Hill.

The committee meeting also reviewed compensation structure for other executive-level positions at the tourism authority. The committee recommended General Counsel Caroline Bateman’s base salary increase to $250,000 and offered a 20 percent bonus.

Other destination marketing organizations tend to have fewer employees in the organization and fewer responsibilities for each executive role. For instance, Visit Orlando’s CEO Casandra Matej earned about $568,000 in total compensation in the 2022 fiscal year compared to Hill’s $724,700, according to travel industry news site Skift. The tourism marketing group for Central Florida had about 175 employees in 2022 while the LVCVA had more than 400.

The compensation committee approved all the recommendations, 5-0. (Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero, the remaining member, was absent from the meeting.)

Board member Scott DeAngelo said he thought the compensation packages reflected the unique value Hill and others in the executive team bring to the organization.

“Really that litmus test – not only is it compared to somewhat-like functions but also, what would it cost to replace by way of not, ‘How much will we have to pay that person?’ but in that downtime, what would happen if you guys aren’t here at the wheel?” DeAngelo said.

Hill’s compensation is higher than other public officials in the state. Gov. Joe Lombardo earned about $170,000 in 2023, and Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill made $176,685. Both are limited in their pay as elected officials.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.