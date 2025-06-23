LVCVA leader deserves a raise and a bonus, panel says

A Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority committee recommended big raises and bonuses for CEO Steve Hill and general counsel Caroline Bateman.

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, talks with members of the media on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s Compensation committee on Monday recommended a 9 percent raise and a 50 percent bonus for Steve Hill, meaning the president and CEO of the organization would receive a $247,500 bonus and a salary increase to $539,550 a year starting in July.

Committee members discussed and evaluated Hill’s performance over the past year and heard Hill’s own assessment of general counsel Caroline Bateman.

The committee recommended a 20 percent bonus for her ($50,000) and a 6 percent salary increase to $265,000 a year.

Both recommendations will be taken up by the full LVCVA board of directors at its July 8 meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

