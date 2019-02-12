LVCVA legal counsel Luke Puschnig leaving the organization

Luke Puschnig. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Longtime Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority legal counsel Luke Puschnig is leaving the organization.

The LVCVA board of directors on Tuesday will consider a request from President and CEO Steve Hill to pay an estimated $113,000 in compensation to Puschnig and start the process of recruiting a new attorney to serve the LVCVA and its board.

According to Hill’s recommendation, Puschnig would receive 26 weeks of separation pay, nine months of insurance continuation and paid time off earned and accrued through the date of separation, listed as no later than June 30.

LVCVA board policies say that while legal counsel reports to and takes direction from the CEO on a daily basis, legal counsel has a reporting responsibility to the board on legal matters, and the board has authority for decisions relating to the hiring and retention of legal counsel with input from the CEO.

Puschnig, who has served as the LVCVA’s legal counsel since 1998, wasn’t available for comment, but said in a statement issued by the LVCVA that he intends to pursue other opportunities.

“My best wishes are with the LVCVA board of directors and Steve Hill as they evolve the organization’s leadership team for the continued success of both the Southern Nevada tourism industry and LVCVA,” Puschnig said in the statement. “I am grateful for having had the opportunity to serve as the LVCVA’s legal counsel for more than 20 years, in addition to my time representing the LVCVA as private counsel.”

Hill said the process of hiring new legal counsel would occur over the next few months.

“Mr. Puschnig deserves the LVCVA’s thanks for his unwavering dedication to the organization and valuable contributions to the tourism industry,” Hill said in the LVCVA statement. “His work here has made a difference, and his counsel helped establish the LVCVA as the world’s top destination marketing organization.”

