LVCVA names Steve Hill as next CEO, replacing Ralenkotter

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority hired the third CEO of its existence Tuesday, naming former state economic development director Steve Hill to replace retiring CEO Rossi Ralenkotter.

Steve Hill, chairman of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, during a Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting at the Clark County Commission Chambers in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Steve Hill, former executive director of the Governor's Office of Economic Development, addressed a crowd of 400 Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 at the the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance's annual State of Economic Development event at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson. Nicole Raz Las Vegas Review-Journal

Hill, who was recruited to join the LVCVA and became its president and chief operating officer on Jan. 22, will officially take the new title Sept. 1, the day after Ralenkotter’s official retirement date.

The 14-member board of directors has yet to set a salary for Hill with members agreeing to address that at their Sept. 11 meeting and making the rate retroactive to the first of the month.

Board members voted 13-1 in favor of the appointment with North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee casting the lone dissenting vote. He did not elaborate during the meeting about his position, but said earlier that he preferred to conduct a nationwide search for a candidate to lead the city’s destination marketing organization.

