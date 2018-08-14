LVCVA names Steve Hill as next CEO, replacing Ralenkotter

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority hired the third CEO of its existence Tuesday, naming former state economic development director Steve Hill to replace retiring CEO Rossi Ralenkotter.
Hill, who was recruited to join the LVCVA and became its president and chief operating officer on Jan. 22, will officially take the new title Sept. 1, the day after Ralenkotter’s official retirement date.
The 14-member board of directors has yet to set a salary for Hill with members agreeing to address that at their Sept. 11 meeting and making the rate retroactive to the first of the month.
Board members voted 13-1 in favor of the appointment with North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee casting the lone dissenting vote. He did not elaborate during the meeting about his position, but said earlier that he preferred to conduct a nationwide search for a candidate to lead the city’s destination marketing organization.
This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.
Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.