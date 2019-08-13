LVCVA OKs $3M for Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium

The LVCVA board authorized $3 million in upfront funding to stage the Pac-12 Conference Football Championship Game in 2020 and 2021 at Allegiant Stadium.

Allegiant Stadium is still a year away from opening, but on Tuesday the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors authorized $3 million in upfront funding to stage the Pac-12 Conference Football Championship Game in 2020 and 2021.

It’s the first funded special event for the 65,000-seat, $1.9 billion indoor stadium, although other events, including the Las Vegas Bowl, are expected to use the venue once it opens in August 2020.

The Pac-12, a top-tier league of 12 universities in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Utah and Colorado, opted in 2014 to stage its championship game on a neutral field and has scheduled it at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Attendance has declined over the years, however, and the league expects staging the event in the new stadium in Las Vegas would boost attendance.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the LVCVA board authorized spending $1.5 million per year in an agreement with Allegiant Stadium, the Pac-12 and MGM Resorts International. The agreement commits the LVCVA to spend $1 million for the sponsorship, a team hotel guarantee of $300,000, a team food and beverage commitment of $100,000 and other game-related marketing.

The LVCVA is expected to recoup up to $400,000 from the other partners.

