LVCVA OKs sponsorship of 2023 Pac-12 football championship

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will spend an estimated $1.3 million to bring the game back to Allegiant Stadium where the 2022 game was a sellout.

Utah Utes fans cheer their team during the first half of the Pac-12 championship football game against Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday unanimously approved a one-year, $1.4 million sponsorship agreement extension to bring the Pac-12 Championship football game back to Allegiant Stadium in 2023.

The LVCVA expects $100,000 in in-kind contributions from the resort industry, making the sponsorship expense $1.3 million. The extension of the agreement will provide the LVCVA with season-long advertising, marketing, and hospitality opportunities.

It’s the third year the championship game will be played in Las Vegas.

In August 2019, the board approved a sponsorship agreement for the 2020 and 2021 championships, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the 2020 game was not played. The Pac-12 and the LVCVA agreed to push the sponsorship agreement forward a year.

This year’s game between the University of Southern California and the University of Utah on Dec. 3 was a bigger success than the initial 2021 event. The game was a sellout and while the LVCVA has yet to calculate its economic impact, an estimated 62,000 tickets were sold.

The 2021 championship featuring the University of Oregon and the University of Utah had more than 45,000 people in attendance, including 41,000 from out of town, generating an estimated economic impact of $63.7 million for Southern Nevada.

