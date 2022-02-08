LVCVA pledges funds to sponsor girls volleyball tourney in 2024

The LVCVA’s board of directors pledged $275,000 to sponsor the USA Volleyball 2024 Girls Junior National Championships at Mandalay Bay June 28 through July 7, 2024.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s sponsorship of sports goes beyond the collegiate and professional events it staged over the weekend.

The LVCVA’s board of directors on Tuesday pledged $275,000 to sponsor the USA Volleyball 2024 Girls Junior National Championships at Mandalay Bay June 28 through July 7, 2024.

The volleyball event is expected to attract 23,000 participants and 44,000 spectators over the 10-day event and generate $90 million in economic impact for the city.

The LVCVA often considers requests to sponsor sports tournaments for youth and adult softball, baseball, soccer and other sports that draw thousands of participants and spectators.

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA, told board members the weekend was a big success for the city with the East-West Shrine collegiate football all-star game on Friday, the National Hockey League all-star game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday and the National Football League Pro Bowl game on Sunday.

