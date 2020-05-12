LVCVA reviews 36% budget decrease for 2020-21

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill told the board of directors that the organization could survive two years without any revenue coming in.

Steve Hill, President and CEO of the LVCVA.

This is a screen shot from one of two video commercials to promote summer travel to Las Vegas released by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday, May 30, 2019. The commercials were part of the LVCVA’s “Vegas Changes Everything” campaign. (YouTube)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority could survive two years even if it received no revenue, the organization’s board of directors was told Tuesday.

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill and Chief Financial Officer Ed Finger introduced the organization’s $160.6 million 2020-21 budget in a telephonic meeting. That’s a 36 percent decrease from the 2019-20 budget.

The proposed budget considers spending $65 million for advertising, also 36 percent less than last year.

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for May 27.

