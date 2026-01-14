LVCVA secures new conventions, trade shows for 2026 and beyond

Burlington, Emerson Electric, Philips Healthcare among new organizations planning trade shows, meetings and conventions in Las Vegas this year through 2035.

Four big new trade shows that will add 65,000 room nights for Las Vegas resorts over the next few years were announced Tuesday by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Retail outlet Burlington, engineering services company Emerson Electric, Philips Healthcare and the Assistive Technology Industry Association have scheduled trade shows in Las Vegas this year and beyond in the first wave of new business signed in December by the LVCVA sales team, Chief Sales Officer Vanessa Claspill told the organization’s board of directors.

ATIA signed a multiyear agreement for 40,000 nights for 2029 through 2035, Emerson committed to 11,000 room nights in 2027, Burlington signed on with a 10,000-room-night commitment for 2028 and 2029 and Philips added 4,000 nights later this year.

Claspill said the sales were secured in December as Las Vegas aims to recover from a tourism slump that the city has endured since January 2025. In 11 months of 2025, visitor volume is down 7.4 percent from the previous year to 35.5 million while convention traffic has been off by just 0.6 percent during the same period to 5.7 million.

In late 2025, resort companies have said they are encouraged by stronger group and convention sales heading into 2026.

With the Las Vegas Convention Center and its recent $600 million renovation completed and the entire building open for business, the LVCVA is seeing some of the same results the resort companies have seen.

In addition to selling their own space at the Convention Center, the LVCVA sales team distributes leads to Las Vegas properties to secure their own business connections.

In December, the sales team sent 186 leads representing 308,000 room nights and confirmed 142 bookings. They secured 447,000 room nights and 28 percent of the bookings are new to Las Vegas.

Claspill also told board members that her team retained 111,000 room nights of business from four other events in coming years.

Austin, Texas-based software company CrowdStrike is signed up for 37,000 room nights in 2029, German software company SAP will have 28,000 room nights in 2026 and 2027, two programs on Genesys Cloud will result in 26,000 room nights in 2027 and management services company ADP plans 20,000 room nights in 2026 and 2028.

CES has already left Las Vegas in 2026 with its estimated 148,000 attendees, but big shows are also ahead for World of Concrete, DEFCON, Infocomm and Modex with multiyear deals.

In a marketing report, Chief Marketing Officer Kate Wik listed the top five Las Vegas events that drew the most attention on social media, which the LVCVA is using as an inexpensive means to draw attention to the destination.

Wik said the most talked about Las Vegas topics on social media in 2025 were the Sphere and events that were staged there; the Las Vegas culinary scene; the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix; WrestleMania (which is returning to Las Vegas in April); and the Las Vegas pool and dayclub scene.

Wik said other popular topics involved anything behind the scenes in Las Vegas.

“It really speaks to the behind the scenes of how you make Vegas happen,” Wik said. “Our consumers want to know that. They know Vegas is a spectacle. They love seeing the people behind the magic that is Las Vegas.”

