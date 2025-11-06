LVCVA set to OK over $7M tied to WrestleMania, Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is set to spend over $7 million related to hosting the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix and WWE’s WrestleMania.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc navigates turns about the Sphere during the Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Showgirls stand before an ice sculpture during a WrestleMania kickoff party hosted by experience/hospitality company On Location at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A $6 million sponsorship agreement with WWE to host next year’s WrestleMania and a $1.25 million ticket buy for this month’s Las Vegas Grand Prix are up for approval at Wednesday’s meeting of the LVCVA board of directors.

WrestleMania

WrestleMania 42, planned for April 18-19 at Allegiant Stadium, will mark the second time since 1989 that the same city hosted WWE’s marquee event in back-to-back years. Ahead of this past year’s WrestleMania 41, the LVCVA approved a $5 million event sponsorship.

WrestleMania 41 attracted a two-night announced crowd of 124,000 fans to Allegiant Stadium and led to over 140,000 incremental room nights in Las Vegas, according to the LVCVA. The event was expected to generate an economic gain for the city of over $200 million.

WrestleMania 42 was planned for New Orleans next year, but WWE was so impressed with how Las Vegas handled the 2025 event, that even before that weekend was over with, WWE president Nick Khan was already gauging the potential to return to Sin City in 2026.

As was the case this year, next year’s event will also include a number of accompanying WWE events, including Monday Night Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World and the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to Las Vegas. WWE also hosts an array of community outreach events around the valley during the week.

Las Vegas Grand Prix

The LVCVA’s planned $1.25 million Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket buy will allow tourism officials to bring in key customers and work with its partners and stakeholders in the city to showcase Las Vegas during a major event weekend.

“The Grand Prix presents a key opportunity to bring the LVCVA’s and the destination’s largest current and potential customers to the city to experience the Grand Prix events and learn about the destination’s many business offerings,” the backup material for Wednesday’s meeting read.

Some of the tickets purchased by the LVCVA could also be resold to area properties and community members for their own use; the tourism agency would be reimbursed for those tickets.

Last year the LVCVA purchased $1.7 million in Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets, which was a significant drop from the $7 million spent on the inaugural race held in 2023.

This year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to be held Nov. 20-22 on the same 3.8-mile circuit mainly consisting of public roads including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands Avenues.

