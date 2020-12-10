LVCVA to ‘demolish’ 2020 on New Year’s Eve

A 12-minute online countdown to the start of 2021 will feature an explosive, real-time demolition of a 2020 sign and a contest for people to win a trip to Las Vegas.

A virtual event to be livestreamed on the LVCVA's website, Facebook page and YouTube channel will feature a live DJ, a countdown to 2021, an explosive, real-time demolition of a 2020 sign and a contest for people to win a trip to Las Vegas.

Trip, left, and Jess Barrios walk the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

“We know that celebrating New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas is a bucket-list item and a long-held tradition,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA. “Although many visitors from around the country and the world will not be able to join us in person to turn the calendar, this virtual event will allow us to share our enthusiasm and excitement with Vegas fans near and far as we look toward a brighter 2021.”

A release from the organization said that when a countdown clock strikes zero just before midnight on Dec. 31, there will be a burst of color and sound as 2020 is blown away and 2021 is ushered in. A 2020 sign will be lit up — and then blown up. A Tao Group Hospitality DJ will then begin the new year with a celebration of music when a massive LED-lit 2021 sign is revealed along with an eruption of confetti, streamers and fireworks.

The virtual event is expected to last 12 to 15 minutes.

A 15-second teaser video set to the music of “The Blue Danube Waltz” shows portions of implosion videos from the New Frontier, the Stardust, the Landmark and the Dunes with the text “out with the old, in with a boom, we feel the same about 2020.”

The LVCVA board of directors got a preview of the video Tuesday during its December meeting.

