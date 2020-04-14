LVCVA to slash budget by $79M amid coronavirus shutdown

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reduced its 2019-20 budget by $79 million but will continue work on its West Hall expansion and people-mover projects.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is set to slash its budget by $79 million in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill outlined the organization’s financial condition and said measures have been taken to cut executive salaries and furlough employees, but the $980.3 million West Hall expansion and the $52.5 million Boring Company underground people-mover projects will continue as planned.

An Applied Analysis report commissioned by the Nevada Resorts Association estimated the LVCVA’s general fund would see a reduction of $62 million in hotel room taxes as a result of the closure of hotel rooms in mid-March. The LVCVA also won’t generate revenue renting space for dozens of trade shows and conventions that have canceled or postponed events.

