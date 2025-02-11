LVCVA to spend $3.25M to market visitors from 3 countries

Two companies will continue to represent Las Vegas to bring visitors from Canada, Germany and South Korea to Southern Nevada over the next two fiscal years.

An Air Canada plane lifts off from Harry Reid International Airport. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will spend $3.25 million over the next two years for international agencies to represent Las Vegas in three foreign countries.

The LVCVA board of directors on Tuesday unanimously approved spending $1.97 million in the 2026 fiscal year and $1.28 million in the 2027 fiscal year to extend the contracts of Reach Global for services in Canada and with AVIAREPS Tourism for services in Germany and South Korea.

Canada is Las Vegas’ top source of international visitors.

Those three countries have nonstop round-trip flights to and from Las Vegas.

The scope of work for both Reach Global and AVIAREPS Tourism will include supporting the LVCVA in the areas of leisure sales, trade public relations, and consumer public relations through familiarization trips to educate professionals on the destination’s services and experiences, sales and trade missions, and air service development promotion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

