Major changes seen fueling more tourism in Southern Nevada

Las Vegas is in the midst of another upheaval with billions of dollars in investment in new facilities that will bring more conventions, the Super Bowl, the NFL draft — and more tourists — to Southern Nevada, experts said at Monday’s kickoff of the Nevada Governor’s Global Tourism Summit.

More than 250 people from around the world have gathered at the Flamingo for a two-day conference to discuss strategies and issues associated with the growing tourism business that is the lifeblood of the Las Vegas economy.

“Nevada is one of the states that really understands what tourism means to the economy,” Roger Dow, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, said in the summit’s opening session.

Over the next two days, representatives of attractions across the state will meet with travel officials from several countries to develop relationships to funnel visitors to rural Nevada as well as Las Vegas.

