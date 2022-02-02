Major US winter storm impacting flights at Las Vegas’ airport

A strong winter storm impacting a large swath of the U.S. is affecting travel, including in Las Vegas at Harry Reid International Airport.

Guests in the ticketing area of Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Winter Storm Landon is bringing freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States, leading airlines to cancel over 1,800 flights, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

The blast of frigid weather, which began arriving Tuesday night, put a long stretch of states from New Mexico and Colorado to Maine under winter storm warnings and watches. Wednesday morning, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan saw freezing rain, sleet and snow.

FlightAware listed 36 flights canceled into-or-out of Reid as of Wednesday morning.

Southwest Airlines, Reid’s busiest carrier, has seen 24 flights canceled as of Wednesday morning, which the airline tied to issues related to the massive storm.

“Our Operational Planners are carefully tracking Winter Storm Landon as it moves eastward across the United States,” said Dan Landson, Southwest spokesman. “We encourage travelers to visit Southwest.com to view their flight status and review the latest travel advisories, which includes flexible travel accommodations.”

Other airlines seeing nixed flights at Reid include Spirit Airlines (five), Frontier Airlines (three), Allegaint Air (two), American Airlines (one) and United Airlines (one), according to FlightAware.

