March Madness events boosted Reid Airport passenger counts

Basketball tournaments, Taylor Swift and ConExpo-Con/Agg contributed to a robust March for Harry Reid International Airport passenger counts.

Arriving passengers head to the parking garage and Ride Share pickup location in Terminal 1 of Harry Reid International Airport, on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Arriving passengers head to baggage claim area in Terminal 1 of Harry Reid International Airport, on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

March Madness delivered a full-court press to Harry Reid International Airport last month as the Las Vegas airport saw its second busiest month in history, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported Monday.

Reid had its best March ever with 4.9 million passengers passing through terminal gates. March totals were second only to the record 5.2 million passengers that used the airport in October. The previous best March occurred in 2019 when 4.4 million passengers were reported.

Airport officials attributed the high number of passengers to the city hosting several NCAA basketball tournaments, two nights of Taylor Swift concerts at Allegiant Stadium as well March being the month for spring break getaways.

One of the city’s largest trade shows, ConExpo-Con/Agg, also made an appearance in March.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to publish March visitation statistics later Tuesday, but Reid Airport’s record performance bodes well for a good month.

Reid Airport officials said passenger counts are up 25.4 percent over 2022 to 13.5 million passengers for the first quarter of the year. That means the airport is on a pace to shatter 2022’s record of 52.7 million passengers.

Officials noted that the airport has 15 more nonstop domestic markets than it had in 2019. In March, domestic traffic was up 14.1 percent to 4.6 million passengers, while international arrivals and departures were up 64 percent to 252,670.

Southwest Airlines continued to dominate domestic travel, serving 1.7 million passengers in March, a 16.2 percent increase. No. 2 commercial air carrier Spirit Airlines was up 39 percent to 748,689 passengers.

A handful of domestic air carriers had downturns in March: Avelo (74.2 percent), American (5.5 percent), Sun Country (4.6 percent) and Allegiant Air (3.4 percent).

Among international carriers, Canadian airlines had double- and triple-digit percentage increases in passengers while all European carriers showed robust upticks for the spring travel season.

