Mask mandate catching on with Las Vegas Strip visitors

The newly mandated mask policy in Nevada seemed to be grasped quickly Saturday by those visiting the Las Vegas Strip.

A group of patrons at the New York-New York wear masks on the casino floor near a hand sanitizer station Saturday, June 27, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A busy sidewalk in front of the Showcase Mall near the MGM Grand sees very few guests wear masks Saturday, June 27, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Players and staff wear masks at a table game at the Cosmopolitan Saturday, June 27, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Patrons at the Cosmopolitan, MGM Grand, Bellagio and New York-New York seemed to get the message being pushed by the state, various casino entities, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and others across the valley.

All three casinos had signage in and around the gaming floor and in parking garages, and played messages on speakers announcing the statewide mask requirement that went into effect Friday.

Miguel Ruiz from Santa Barbara, California, noted the effectiveness of the safety message being pushed in the area.

“Vegas is doing a good job,” said Ruiz, who was in Las Vegas with his family. “Almost everyone has a mask, there’s sanitizer stations and other stuff like that. I feel safe.”

The Ruiz family members were all wearing masks as they walked outside in front of the Showcase Mall next to the MGM Grand, with the majority of the crowd opting not to wear them once they stepped outside of a casino or business.

Jason and Tiffany Bennett from Eugene, Oregon, said they question the effectiveness of wearing a mask, but were happy to wear one to make others around them feel more comfortable.

“I’m thankful that you’re (Las Vegas) open back up and if you say put a mask on and you get to come in and enjoy it, I’ll gladly do it,” Jason Bennett said. “If it makes you feel better that I’ve got a mask on, I’ll do it. It doesn’t hurt my feelings whatsoever.”

Tiffany Bennett said the masks can be a little uncomfortable at times, especially in the heat, and you can see that around the casino floor. Some guests are improperly wearing the face coverings, having them hang to the side of their ear or draped under their chin revealing their nose and mouth.

“So although everyone is technically wearing a mask, they aren’t doing so properly,” Tiffany Bennett said. “So it kind of seems like a moot point.”

The couple has been to Las Vegas several times in the past and having to wear a face covering didn’t really take any fun out of their visit. One thing that did is that some of the features outside of gaming that Las Vegas is known for, such as buffets and shows, weren’t an option for this trip.

“It is kind of a bummer that a lot of the stuff is shut down,” Tiffany Bennett said. “The shows and stuff like that, because we’re used to getting to have that experience, too. But it is what it is.”

At the Bellagio on Saturday, most patrons were following the mandate to wear masks in public, though some wore them incorrectly.

The conservatory was crowded with people in masks waiting in line to walk through the flower display. Though most wore masks, the crowd seemed to ignore the social distancing markers placed on the ground to separate people in line.

In the casino, nearly everyone was wearing masks in the early afternoon, but many had theirs around their chin or dangling from an ear while they talked to a companion or sipped a drink.

Shortly after noon, a group of three not wearing masks walked through the casino toward the guest elevators, passing multiple hotel employees along the way before one stopped them and asked that they put on masks.

As with other properties, masks and gloves were made available at multiple hand washing stations throughout the hotel, and guests checking in had their temperatures taken.

Review-Journal staff writer Amanda Bradford contributed to this report.