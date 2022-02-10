68°F
Masks still required at airport, on buses despite end to Nevada’s mandate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2022 - 10:32 am
 
Guests in the ticketing area of Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in La ...
Guests in the ticketing area of Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Despite the lifting of the statewide mask mandate Thursday, those in Las Vegas should still carry a mask with them if they plan to ride a bus or fly on an airplane.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday morning the end of the mask mandate in place since July. Despite that, the federal mandate regarding most transportation modes remains in place.

The federal mask mandate put into place in February 2021 is set to remain active until at least March 18, per the Transportation Security Administration.

That includes all areas of Harry Reid International Airport and the planes that serve it.

“The federal mask mandate that applies to airports, airplanes and other modes of transportation remains in effect,” said Joe Rajchel, Reid airport spokesman. “Those flying will need to make sure to have a mask for the duration of their travels.”

The other transportation modes that will still require masks include Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada public buses and Clark County School District buses.

“Masks are still mandated in airports, on planes and on public buses and school buses,” Sisolak said during his Thursday news conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

