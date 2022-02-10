Masks still required at some places despite end to Nevada’s mandate

Despite the lifting of the statewide mask mandate Thursday, those in Las Vegas should still carry a mask with them if they plan to ride a bus or fly on an airplane.

Despite the lifting of the statewide mask mandate Thursday, those in Las Vegas should still carry a mask with them if they plan to use public transportation.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday morning the end of the mask mandate in place since July. Despite that, the federal mandate regarding most transportation modes remains in place.

The federal mask mandate put into place in February 2021 is set to remain active until at least March 18, per the Transportation Security Administration.

That includes all areas of Harry Reid International Airport and the planes that serve it.

“The federal mask mandate that applies to airports, airplanes and other modes of transportation remains in effect,” said Joe Rajchel, Reid airport spokesman. “Those flying will need to make sure to have a mask for the duration of their travels.”

The other transportation modes that will still require masks include Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada public buses and Clark County School District buses.

“Masks are still mandated in airports, on planes and on public buses and school buses,” Sisolak said during his Thursday news conference.

Riders on the Las Vegas Monorail and those operating or riding in a taxicab are required to wear masks.

Anyone operating or hailing a ride via the Uber or Lyft platforms will also still be required to wear a mask.

“Lyft’s Health Safety Program is grounded in guidelines from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), which has also issued a federal order requiring face masks to be worn while on rideshare,” a Lyft spokesperson said in an email. “We will continue to require riders and drivers to wear masks while using Lyft.”

