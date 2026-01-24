Massive storm expected to cancel thousands of flights; Las Vegas affected

Although the weather in Southern Nevada is expected to be relatively mild, cancellations in other cities are expected to affect Harry Reid International Airport.

It’s going to be a miserable travel weekend for airline passengers with hundreds of flights already canceled Saturday and Sunday.

A massive winter storm is affecting flight schedules from New Mexico to New England as snow, freezing rain and ice are expected to hammer cities and their airports across the country.

FlightAware, a company that tracks flights worldwide, said on its website Friday that 633 flights were canceled in the United States as of late Friday afternoon. But as the storm worsens, cancellations will rise to 2,863 on Saturday and 3,741 on Sunday.

Even though the weather in Las Vegas will be relatively mild over the weekend, Harry Reid International Airport is anticipating 24 flights, or 5 percent of the total scheduled to arrive, to be canceled Saturday and 20 flights, or 3 percent of the total scheduled to arrive, to be canceled Sunday.

On Friday, there were six incoming flights canceled, but 74, or 9 percent, delayed by more than 15 minutes. Because those arrivals also affect departing flights, Reid International posted 11 cancellations (1 percent) and 53 (6 percent) departure delays.

Airports being affected the most on Saturday are Dallas-Fort Worth International, which anticipates 639 cancellations (73 percent of the airport’s flights) and Charlotte-Douglas International in North Carolina, with 147 (23 percent) canceled.

On Sunday, Charlotte-Douglas anticipates 287 cancellations (42 percent).

Other large airports expected to be affected by the storm on Saturday are Nashville International Airport (136 flights, 57 percent) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (94 flights, 9 percent).

As the storm moves east on Sunday, 223 flights (41 percent) are expected to be canceled at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, and 179 (41 percent) at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

