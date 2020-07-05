McCarran airport awarded $17M federal grant for upgrades

McCarran International Airport, the nation’s eighth-busiest, received a $17 million financial shot in the arm from the federal government to go toward upgrades.

McCarran International Airport sign is seen as a Southwest Airways plane prepares to land on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao last week announced nearly $800 million in infrastructure funding awarded to U.S. airports, with funds being awarded to McCarran for apron expansion and reconstruction.

The money awarded to McCarran will be used for two projects. The first involves repairing the surface of an aircraft parking area near the former Terminal 2 site. The second calls for upgrades to a nearby gate at which surface vehicles — such as delivery trucks or ambulances — are inspected as they move on and off the airfield from the street, said airport spokesman Chris Jones.

The grant total includes $689 million from the Airport Improvement Program and $104.4 million in CARES Act grants. The money is in addition to $10 billion in grants awarded to airports to help them stay operational during the coronavirus pandemic.

“These 383 grants will allow airport sponsors to either begin or complete construction projects that will maintain the safety and efficiency of our national airport system,” said Stephen M. Dickson, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, in a statement.

