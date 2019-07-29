McCarran airport continued record-breaking pace in June

A monthly record of 4.5 million passenger at McCarran International Airport in June keeps 2019 on pace to surpass 2018’s annual passenger record of 49.7 million passengers.

A Spirit Airlines aircraft takes off from McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

McCarran International Airport continued its record-breaking pace in June, seeing 4.5 million passengers arrive and depart the city last month.

The 3.2 percent increase over last June’s 4.3 million passengers marks the busiest June on record at McCarran, the Department of Aviation announced Monday.

The record month comes on the heels of the all time busiest month in McCarran history in May when 4.6 million passengers arrived or departed the airport.

With the continued increase in passengers going through the gates at McCarran, 2019 is on pace to surpass last year’s annual passenger record of 49.7 million passengers, with 25.3 million going through Las Vegas’ airport in the first six months, a 3.1 jump over the same period last year.

Southwest Airlines, the busiest airline at McCarran, saw 1.5 million passengers in June, a 6.3 percent decrease over June 2018’s 1.6 million passengers.

Spirit Airlines continued to see a strong increase in passenger volume, jumping 25.7 percent from 373,022 passengers last June to 468,858 this June.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air had a 10.4 percent year-over-year increase, going from 203,358 passengers in June 2018 to 224,455 this June.

Alaska Airlines saw a 6.1 percent year-over-year dip, dropping from 187,543 passengers in June 2018 to 176,053 passengers this past June. Low-cost carrier JetBlue saw 105,099 passengers last month, a 5.7 percent dip from the 111,446 passengers during the same month last year.

