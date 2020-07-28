McCarran airport eclipses 1 million passenger mark in June

McCarran saw 1.04 million passengers pass through its gates in June, the Clark County Department of Aviation announced Tuesday.

Travelers arrive in Las Vegas at McCarran International Airport on Friday June, 5, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

McCarran International Airport continued a gradual recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in June, eclipsing 1 million passengers last month.

McCarran saw 1.04 million passengers pass through its gates in June, the Clark County Department of Aviation announced Tuesday, marking the first time McCarran eclipsed the 1 million passenger mark since the coronavirus began affecting air travel in March.

The figure marked a 77 percent decrease from June 2019’s 4.4 million passengers, but a 166 percent increase from May’s 392,336 passengers.

Through June, 11.7 million passengers have traveled through McCarran, down 54 percent from the first six months of 2019, when Las Vegas’ airport saw 25.2 million passengers.

The increase in air travel occurred as some resort properties reopened their doors beginning June 4 after being shut down for 78 days.

Southwest Airlines was the airport’s busiest carrier in June with 543,582 passengers, a 64 percent year-over-year dip.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air was the second-busiest carrier at McCarran in June with 98,855 passengers, a 56 percent decrease from May 2019’s 224,455 passengers, but a stark improvement from the 199 passengers seen by the airline in April.

Allegiant announced last month it would lay off 87 employees and eliminate 220 total positions as a result of the financial impact the pandemic has had on the company.

