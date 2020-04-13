McCarran airport reduces operation hours at security checkpoints

The Terminal 1 A/B gates will be open between 7 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. daily, while the Terminal 3 security checkpoints will be open from 4 a.m.-midnight daily, McCarran announced Monday in a Tweet.

Passengers enter a security queue at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020, amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

As passenger volume continues to decrease due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McCarran International Airport continues to consolidate operations.

The Terminal 1 A/B security gates will be open between 7 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. daily, while the Terminal 3 security checkpoints will be open from 4 a.m.-midnight daily, McCarran announced Monday in a tweet.

The tweet said the reduction of hours is to conserve resources at the airport.

McCarran has already seen the majority of its food and retail vendors temporarily close amid a dip in passengers.

The Terminal 1 C Annex security checkpoint was closed earlier this month on a temporary basis, while the Terminal 3 lost and found was closed last week. The lost and found office in Terminal 1 is still in operation.

Additionally, the B Concourse, including all gates, retailers and concessions and the secured side of the E Concourse, Level 2, including all gates, retailers and concessions, were closed earlier this month.

Parking has been consolidated twice since the novel coronavirus began imparting traffic last month, with the latest move seeing Terminal 1 short term parking being directed to Level 1 and long term parking on Level 1M. Terminal 3 parking includes short term on Level 1, with long term parking on levels 3 and 4. Valet parking is closed in Terminal 3, with economy lots still open at both terminals.

