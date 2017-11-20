McCarran airport saw busiest month ever after Las Vegas shooting

October marked the busiest month in McCarran International Airport’s history with 4.33 million airline passengers, topping the previous record set in July, the Clark County Aviation Department reported Monday.

The mass shooting on Oct. 1 apparently had little effect on travelers flying to Las Vegas.

The previous single-month record of 4.32 million passengers, just set in July, marks the airport’s continued growth.

October also marked the eighth consecutive month that the nation’s eighth-busiest airport logged more than 4 million passengers, with traffic growing by 1.5 percent compared to October 2016.

