McCarran ‘all in’ on safety of those traveling in, out of Las Vegas

Las Vegas’ airport rolled out a new public awareness campaign Wednesday, filled with safety messages with a Sin City theme.

New signage outlining coronavirus safety guidelines in terminal one at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Travelers walk by new signage outlining coronavirus safety guidelines in the baggage claim area of terminal one at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

New signage outlining coronavirus safety guidelines in terminal one at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Travelers check in at newly arranged kiosks encouraging social distancing and outlining coronavirus safety guidelines in terminal one at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Travelers wearing medical masks check in at Delta Airlines in terminal one at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Slot machines remain closed at terminal one at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A new vending machine offering hand sanitizer and other protective items at terminal one at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Travelers walk by new signage outlining coronavirus safety guidelines in the baggage claim area of terminal one at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Travelers wearing protective masks make their way to their gate at terminal one at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

McCarran International Airport isn’t rolling the dice when it comes to the safety of its passengers and employees.

Las Vegas’ airport rolled out a new public awareness campaign Wednesday, filled with safety messages with a Sin City theme.

As Nevada and other states continue to reopen businesses and attractions, McCarran officials are preparing for an uptick in passengers, which have been at significantly lower than normal volumes since the Silver State and others across the country issued stay-at-home orders in March.

Dubbed “LAS All In,” utilizing the airport’s Federal Aviation Administration call sign, the campaign features gaming-themed messages, such as “Always Split Aces: Stay 6 feet Apart,” that will be deployed on static and digital signage, over the airport’s loudspeaker and its website and social media channels.

“I think that people will notice it and they will get the message,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County director of aviation. “When you catch a message out the corner of your eye that pops you tend to read it. We did have that experience after 9/11 and it was very beneficial, so we’re going to do that again.”

Other gaming themed messages include reminding travelers that only ticketed passengers and airport employees should enter the terminals; promoting the use of hand sanitizer and social distancing; recommending passengers wear a face mask; and highlighting McCarran’s cleaning procedures.

While masks are recommended, but not required to be worn by travelers at McCarran, many airlines that serve the airport are requiring passengers wear a face covering. Airport officials encourage all travelers to check with individual airlines for their policies.

Airport staff will monitor cluster areas such as the trams to ensure everyone is adhering to social distancing and staff will also help relay the safety messages as well.

Although the messages are made to be fun with catchy sayings and Las Vegas-inspired visuals, Vassiliadis said the safety of everyone that steps foot in McCarran is nothing to joke about.

“Over the past eight weeks we have been disinfecting the airport, every inch of it. We have purchased fog machines for disinfecting like the airlines are using,” Vassiliadis said. “We want everyone who travels here to feel safe and we take that very seriously.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.