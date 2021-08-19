83°F
Tourism

McCarran logs 4.15M passengers in July, nearing pre-pandemic levels

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2021 - 10:30 am
 
McCarran International Airport had 4.15 million travelers passing through its gates in July. (K ...
McCarran International Airport had 4.15 million travelers passing through its gates in July. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport clocked 4.15 million travelers passing through its gates in July, nearing passenger volume seen pre-pandemic.

July’s mark is just 8 percent off July 2019’s number of 4.5 million passengers, signaling a near return to normal travel volume in Southern Nevada.

For the year, McCarran has logged 20.1 million passengers, which is 33 percent off the first seven months of 2019 when 29.7 million travelers passed through the airport.

McCarran’s busiest carrier, Southwest Airlines, carried 1.5 million travelers last month, eclipsing July 2019’s mark of 1.48 million passengers by 2 percent.

Frontier Airlines saw the largest increase at McCarran in July with a 40 percent jump compared to the same month in 2019. The airline served 367,956 passengers compared to the 263,290 travelers in July 2019.

Delta Air Lines saw a decrease in passenger volume as it went from 476,248 travelers in July 2019 to 419,606 last month.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

