Tourism

McCarran sees 64% drop in passenger volume in January

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2021 - 11:33 am
 
Visitors exit McCarran International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport started the new year with passenger volume down 64 percent in January.

The airport saw 1.5 million passengers, arriving and departing, in January, down significantly from the same month last year when 4.2 million travelers passed through McCarran, according to data released Wednesday by the Clark County Department of Aviation.

The 64 percent drop in passenger volume was the largest year-over-year monthly percentage point drop since July when volume also fell by 64 percent.

Domestic travel was down 61 percent in January while international travel dipped 93 percent compared to January 2020.

Southwest Airlines, McCarran’s busiest carrier, served 508,314 passengers, a 61 percent decline from January 2020’s 1.3 million travelers.

Of the five busiest carriers in January, Delta saw the largest year-over-year decline. Delta reported 141,904 passengers, a 68 percent drop from the 446,994 travelers recorded during the same month last year.

Hometown airline Allegiant Air saw 75,040 passengers last month, down 57 percent from the 175,917 travelers served in January 2020.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

