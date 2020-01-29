McCarran sets 3rd straight annual record with 51.5M travelers in 2019

An increase in domestic passengers propelled McCarran International Airport to its third-straight annual passenger volume record.

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas reached new heights again in 2019 as expected, seeing a record 51.5 million travelers pass through its gates.

It was the third-straight year of record annual passenger volume, following a strong December that saw 4.2 million passengers use the airport, pushing it well over the 50 million mark for the year, the Clark County Department of Aviation announced Wednesday.

This is the first year McCarran has surpassed 50 million travelers after nearing the mark last year in what was then the record count of 49.7 million passengers. That mark surpassed 2017’s record-setting mark of 48.5 million passengers, that surpassed the mark that was set in 2007 of 47.7 million passengers.

“As an industry sustained by passengers we are so grateful to the locals and visitors who chose to travel in 2019,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Department of Aviation director. “This incredible year for McCarran was made possible because of the foresight in planning and investments in infrastructure necessary to handle this record number of travelers. As passenger volume has grown, we have continually evaluated the airport and its processes seeking ways to enhance customer service, maximize efficiencies and increase operational flexibility.”

9th straight year of increase

Not only was 2019 a new record, it marked the ninth-straight year McCarran saw a year-over-year passenger volume increase.

Domestic passenger traffic spiked by 3.9 percent for the year, with more than 2 million more passengers arriving and departing compared to 2018.

International traffic remained steady in 2019, with more than 3.8 million international passengers passing through McCarran. That occurred as the airport was adding new international service last year with the introduction of nonstop flights to markets such as Amsterdam, Tel Aviv and Frankfurt.

Low-cost carriers gain

The year also saw the continuation of the trend of travelers flying on low-cost carriers, with Frontier Airlines (34.7 percent) and Spirit Airlines (23.2 percent) posting significant year-over-year growth.

Spirit overtook Delta as the second busiest carrier by passenger volume with its year-over-year increase, seeing 5.26 million passengers, just edging Delta’s 5.24 million passengers.

Despite Southwest Airlines maintaining its position as the market leader by a healthy margin, the airline saw a 3.7 percent dip in passenger volume in 2019, compared to 2018, seeing a total of 17.3 million passengers last year.

JetBlue saw the largest dip in passenger count of the larger carriers, dropping to 1.1 million passengers in 2019, down 8.8 percent over 2018’s 1.2 million passengers.

