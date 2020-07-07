McCarran spreads out baggage arrivals to promote social distancing

McCarran International Airport has changed its baggage claim operations to enhance the social distancing protocols at the airport.

Arriving passengers walk past McCarran International Airport sign on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Travelers retrieve their luggage from carousel 2 in Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport on June 4, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After seeing a significant dip in passenger volume related to the COVID-19 pandemic, McCarran reduced the number of baggage carousels in use to primarily carousels 1 and 2. As a result, the majority of the baggage claim area sat unused while passengers and families crowded around the few carousels in use.

Jennifer Lindgren reached out to the Las Vegas Review-Journal to air her concerns after visiting McCarran to pick up her father in late June.

“There were only a few flights arriving, yet they were all using the same baggage claim carousel,” Lindgren said. “This meant everyone from multiple flights crowded around a single baggage claim belt, while all of the others went unused and were empty. What kind of social distancing is that?”

After being alerted to the concerns of travelers, McCarran announced it was changing the baggage claim operations.

“Changes have been made to the bag handling system that assigns flights to carousels in order to achieve a more even distribution,” said Joe Rajchel, McCarran spokesman. “Each carousel will now have at least one flight assigned to it before any additional are added, which will help us reduce crowds around the carousels and promote social distancing.”

The latest step to enhance safety at McCarran comes as the airport has ramped up cleaning and sanitation of all areas, emphasized social distancing throughout the facility, required masks be worn by all travelers and employees and rolled out a safety campaign to promote increased safety efforts.

Rajchel noted that although flight schedules are still at a reduced rate from normal, they are increasing from record lows seen during the pandemic and instances where a baggage carousel has multiple flights at a time can be expected.

“It should be noted that even with this in place, there will be times when more than one flight will be added to a carousel due to flight volume,” Rajchel said.

