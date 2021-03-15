61°F
Tourism

McCarran’s Terminal 1 economy parking lot to reopen Wednesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2021 - 3:06 pm
 
The Economy Parking Lot at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

McCarran International Airport’s Terminal 1 economy parking lot is reopening this week following a two-month closure.

The lot will reopen to travelers at 7 a.m. Wednesday after being shuttered since Jan. 7 as a cost-cutting measure due to low travel volume at the time. The closure saved McCarran an estimated $30,000 per month in operating expenses by eliminating the shuttle route needed for the lot.

McCarran spokesman Joe Rajchel said the reopening is a sign that the number of locals who are traveling is increasing.

The latest reported passenger volume for January revealed 1.5 million passengers went through McCarran’s gates, down 64 percent compared to January 2020’s total of 4.2 million passengers.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

